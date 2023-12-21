SWAP SHOP THURSDAY DECEMBER 21, 2023

1.Selling a Revolv Propane Furnace. Was bought brand new in 2017. Works great, we just use another source of heat now. Asking $500 757-678-2189

2.Duck decoy table lamps (2) 2.75″ thick walnut base. $50.00 Each. Can provide photo. “Used golf balls / $1.00 each. Many various brands. 302-430-4645

3.WTB” 2 15″truck tires in good shape. 225/75/R15 in Accomack County. Text or call me 757-232-3612

4.LF A WIDE WHEEL CHAIR THAT WILL HOLD A PERSON UP TO 450lbs. ALSO 11 WEEKS OLD KITTENS FREE TO A GOOD HOME. ALSO LOOKING FOR A RECLINING CHAIR AND A LOVE SEAT IN GOOD CONDITION. CALL 757-693-0720

5.Trolling Motor. Never been used. It’s saltwater ready. Made by Motor Guide. 46 lbs. Thrust 12 volt. Design for transom mount. Asking for $600.00 (757)789-5287

6.An inversion table, also known as a tilt table, for sale. It adjusts for people of different heights. It’s also adjustable to various angles of decline. The price is $50.00. 757-710-0555

7.2 Acres of land between Parksley and Leemont. Electric installed and sewage permit $27,000 757-829-5635

8.LF a free English bulldog 757-607-6112

9.Couch w/recliner $160, hand care $100, antique entertainment center make offer 757-709-8387

10.Pecans for sale $5 per bucket 757-665-6279

11. LF 20″ Dodge pick up rims 757-505-6783

12. Christmas special for eggs. 30 fresh brown eggs for $8 this is while supplies last. Located in New Church. Cell 757-894-9719. Thank you and a Merry Christmas to all

13.Table tops some w/glass tops to go on them $100 757-710-5451

14.Mazda pickup 4×4 ext. cab $5,000, set of wheels/tires 245/75/17 $500, men’s rings for sale 757-894-5713

15.LF someone with a truck or trailer to haul items to the scrap yard 757-709-4156