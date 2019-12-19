1. 2 pairs of womens pants, $20 for both. Michael Koors purse, $15. 757-693-0335

2. Looking for a 2 bedroom home. If anyone has one please contact me at 757-709-3424

3. Remington 700 rifle, about 50 years old, law enforcement gun, comes with Redfield scope, collectible. 757-660-7962

4. 1998 Ford Escort ZX2 2 door, white, 5 speed manual transmission, 4 cylinder tuned engine. Runs like a champ. Needs new brake lines. Have to be towed. Very short test drive since it will not stop. Pioneer premium sound system with remote. Great tires. Need it gone. $400 Firm. 19ft boat trailer galvanized has skids. $450 OBO New Axle, Hubs and tires. Hand crank. Call anytime 747-710-8606

5. Propane natural gas fireplace, made of cast iron, $200 OBO. Gas stove, propane, $150 OBO. 757-678-6465

6. 2003 Chevy Cavalier, $900 OBO. 757-695-0402

7. Schwinn men’s 18 speed bike, great condition, $45. Mens 10 speed bike, great condition, $25. Small Barbie car with battery and charger for small child, $20. 757-694-7704 in Bloxom

8. Deep freezer, like a medium size. Call 757-442-4583

9. Small microwave, $20. 1998 Pontiac Grand-Am Coup, will trade for another vehicle. 757-956-0977 in Nassawadox

10. 2003 Dodge Durango, inspected, 3 row seats. Call for price 757-709-9886

11. Kitchen-aid Dishwasher, good shape, $150. Kenmore progressive canister vacuum, good shape, includes all parts, $75. 757-607-6649

12. 2 mens diamond rings. Call for more information 757-442-2718

13. Medium sized petmate indoor dog kennel, good condition for $20. A larger sized chinchilla (or small animal of some sort) cage with levels. Purple plastic bottom and in good condition very good sized for $40 obo. Another smaller metal cage also with levels, and removable tray, suitable for a sugar glider, birds, or chinchillas or pretty well anything for, $25. If someone is getting a new pet for Christmas. I have what ya need. Thanks! 443-783-4245

14. 1996 Dodge Dakota runs and drive. 2000 Mazda 626, runs and drives, heat an AC low miles, will trade for pickup. Call for information 757-709-1483

15. Cub Cadet riding lawn mower, 42 inch cut, motor runs great, transmission is shot, $300 OBO. 757-678-2566

16. Hospital bed for sale, $400. Compound bear hunting bow, $40. 757-709-1249

17. Lot for sale on Bayside Road near Exmore. Call Brenda Wilson for more information 757-709-5171

18. 2001 Dodge Dakota, Club Cab, recent tune up, exhaust and brakes runs great, 2nd owner, $3,500 OBO. 757-387-7401

19. Never used 9mm magazines, for Smith & Wesson and Taurus, $15 for S&W $10 for Taurus. 757-710-6779

20. Mountain bike in good condition, $25. 757-787-5695

21. Radio Flyer Classic Soft Rock & Bounce Pony with removable safety saddle, excellent condition, paid $85, asking $40. 757-787-2860

22. 1997 Club Car golf cart, new trojan 48 volt batteries, rear seat folds down for hauling, includes charger, price reduced to $2,300. 757-710-7971

23. Song books for anyone who plays piano, songs from the 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s, each one has 170 pages, $100. Metal basketball goal, $50. 757-331-2279

