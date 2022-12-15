- LF metal roofing to use as skirting. 757-387-2114
- PROPERTY: SEASIDE RD, PAINTER, VA 5.5 acres Two acres cleared. Would make a great mini-farm, organic farm, or homestead. Back of property borders on hundreds of acres of forest.
Property has a 1,200 sq ft steel-sided pole building with concrete floor. Call Bill in Onancock at: 757-454-2455 to talk about price and inspection
- Large selection of houseplants for sale, very reasonable price. Double Bed wooden frame Sealy mattress (like new) $100. Antique Oak Hoosier Cabinet VGC $350 Call 757-824-4180
- Looking for any kind of outside Christmas decorations. Please call 757-693-0720
- FOR SALE: Queen Size Box Spring /NEW $45, Chicago Electric 71/4 Circular Saw With Laser Guide. NEW IN BOX $45, Dura Flame 29″ Portable LED Electric Flameless Candle Heater. NEW
$ 75. Please call : 757-894-7175 for Pictures.
- For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287
- LF a puppy 757-678-3913
- 3 wood panel doors free 757-787-1388
- For sale 2 acres of land outside of Parksley 757-665-4325
- For sale Rangewood fireplace 757-710-3813
- 4 new 12″ G.I. Joes $175 336-212-8410
- For sale 16″ Carolina skiff w/40 hp. Yamaha motor , LF 14′ trailer for John boat 757-387-7438
- 70 in HDTV + soundbar + bluray player + connections…works great
$400 for everything 410-726-7793
- For sale 10 steel Tonka trucks, disco light 443-336-4412
- Electric smoker new $150 757-710-7146
- 250 gal. heating oil tank w/oil $1,000 757-709-0466
- Assortment of drums $25 ea., Ibanez bass w/amp $175, Minolta 35mm camera $75 757-710-1490
- LF a shopvac, LF inflatable Santa and Snowman 757-678-6807
- Bass guitar, amp and speaker $750, 2000 Mustang convertible $3,200, 2005 pop up camper $1,500 757-777-2506
- Need someone to haul away 10 construction trash bags out will pay $90 757-694-5660
- LG dryer $300 obo 757-894-1848
