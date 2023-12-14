SWAP SHOP THURSDAY DECEMBER 14, 2023

December 14, 2023
 |
SwapShop
Swap Shop Logo

1.Gateway laptop runs on window 10 operating system $75.00 1950’s China cabinet. $150.00. Antique wooden trunk $75.00.  757-709-1376

2.Duck decoy table lamps. (2) $50.00 each. Can provide photo of lamp. Stihl gas powered leaf blower and 2 gallon gas can. $30.00  302-430-4645

3.Used 18 cu ft. Upright Refrigerator with freezer on the top. Great for garage or shed. Price $75.00. Call 757-710-8835 Pictures available.

4.9 ton heavy duty 3 axle equipment trailer $2,200 firm, LF someone to install a wall oven/microwave 757-710-5238

Hertrich Chevy Pocomoke

5.2 male weathered goats both have sweet temperaments for $100 each  276-618-9002

6.LT haul scrap metal NO cars 757-894-9300

7.21″ Harley Davidson motorcycle rim and tire $650 757-710-2385

8.Everlast punching bag w/gloves $125, Acorn grill/smoker w/stand $225 obo, Draftsman band saw $60 757-894-0646

9.Fire wood $60 717-422-3149

10.LF plastic pallets 757-709-0864

11.LF the gentleman with the fire wood for sale, brown eggs for sale $3 doz. 757-710-5943

 

Pep Up

 

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

December 14, 2023, 2:56 pm
Clear sky
NW
Clear sky
41°F
7 mph
Apparent: 37°F
Pressure: 1039 mb
Humidity: 47%
Winds: 7 mph NW
Windgusts: 27 mph
UV-Index: 0.57
Sunrise: 7:09 am
Sunset: 4:44 pm
© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Atlantic Animal Hospital

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber