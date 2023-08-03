SWAP SHOP THURSDAY AUGUST 3, 2023

1.Samsung 60″ flat screen TV and stand for $300.00 or best offer, for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price  (757)789-5287

2.LF a screen door 757-331-0586

3.LF 1-2 bedroom rental section 8 approved 757-505-6783

4.LF someone to do yard work, for sale antique lady’s vanity 757-710-5238

5.Queen size sleeper sofa FREE, steel cloths line posts $50 for the pair, aluminum purple martin house $80 757-692-2684

6.2003 Ford F-250 4×4 pick up $7,000 757-710-8279

7.LF transmission for a 2007 Dodge Dakota 4×4 pick up 4.7 V8  757-894-0646

8.Hospital bed w/mattress $600, Kitchen cabinets $200, Ford backhoe $500 410-251-9040

