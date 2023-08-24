SWAP SHOP THURSDAY AUGUST 24, 2023

1.Blue Mason jars…nerf guns Large unframed mirror Call for prices 757-710-0132

2.For sale a Ariens lawn mower with bagger. 17.5 horsepower, 42 inch cut. $600. 2022 Honda Ruckus 1000 miles perfect garage kept, blue, $2500. Looking for any and all junk appliances, old lawn mowers, boat trailers ect. 757-894-8518

3. A collection of antique bronze and brass door knobs, most engraved, about 24 in total. Call, I’ll send you photos. Price range $ 25 to $ 30 each 757-787-7351

4.Fresh figs $4.00 a quart in a basket, local honey $12.00 a one lb. jar in Onancock 757-787-8605

5.For sale 2003 f150 Lariat, 179k miles 4×4 loaded well maintained one owner.$6500.00 410 430 7128

6.For sale microwave, electric range 21 cu. ft. fridge 785-706-3662

7.LF for a wheel chair 757-694-5996

For sale or trade 1995 Chevy s-10 ext. cab, 2004 Chevy blazer 757-919-0001

8.1998 Chevy Silverado $1,700, bunk bed $150, Dell laptop computer $150 757-678-3520

9.A frame and it needs tlc.. but usable for an outside gazebo. 10×10. It comes with bolts.. and needs a canopy. Can call 757-710-4234. And is free.

10.Commercial tread mill $350 757-894-9300

11.LF 2 bed room house or mobile home for rent 757-694-5210

12. Outdoor table and chairs $50, Rockwell job horse table $75, scroll saw new in box $50 757-665-4932

13.Club Car golf cart needs batteries $350 757-710-4138

14.LF 1-2 bedroom apartment or house to rent 410-422-8973

15.Chevy Silverado 1500 4×4 $2,200 757-693-1417