1. Diamond plated tool box full size $100, Large Wooden Tool Box $50, Seeder Spreader with spikes $100. 757-894-4199

2. 2 camper shells…fit Chey S-10 or Ford Ranger…located in Melfa 20.00 dollars each. 410-230-7128

3. Carpenter needed to replace some metal on a barn roof. Portable mechanic stand up lights on tripod $45. Round Bale holder $40 757-824-4555

4. LF ABOVE GROUND POOL WITH ALL WORKING PARTS IN GOOD CONDITION REASONABLY PRICED..999-0083

5. TROYBILT ZEROTURN MOWER 50 INCH $400 75 MERDURY BOAT MOTOR WITH CONTROLS $850… CAMPER SHELL FOR 6 1/2 FT TRUCK BED $75 757-331-1911.

6. LF FOR JUNK APPLINCES OR SCRAP METAL 678-2566

7. LF HOME FOR A KITTEN ABANDONED.. PALE GREY AND CREAM.. 7 WEEKS OLD FRIENDLY HEALTHY.. NEEDS GOOD HOME.. 442-3366 ROOM FOR 2 MALE KITTENS AT SPAY NUTER CLINIC..

8. LF ELECTRIC WATER HEATER 25-50 GAL. 110 710-3201

9. 1997 JEEP CHERKEE REBUILT MOTOR $500 OBO 894-8285

10. 42 INCH POULAN MOWER FOR PARTS.. COUCH FREE… LF..BISHON FRISE OR A MALTESE PUPPY…. 410-968-1256

11. 1988 21 WELCRAFT 350 CHEVY MOTOR $3000 442-2203

12. LF SET OF TWIN MATRESSES AND BOX SPRINGS TO DONATE.. 336-6617 LEAVE MSG..

13. Looking for fresh jalapeno peppers. If you have extra to sell please contact me 710-7776