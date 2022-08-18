- Antique Rock Island 577 vise. 6″ jaws with 12.5″ opening. Very large and heavy. $300 or best offer. Craftsman 5 HP 22 gallon air compressor. Vertical tank on wheels. Great condition. $150 or best offer. Call 410-430-0476
- LF empty drywall buckets from Ocean City to Accomac 443-754-5313
- Looking for a enclosed cargo trailer 757-709-8949
- Brand new 75 Inch LG flat screen tv for sale. $ 1,100 and price is final. if anyone needs light housekeeping or Private duty work done from Cape Charles to Chincoteague areas. Call me for more information. 757-387-2473
- For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van or car, 10ft. wheelchair ramp for sale. call for price (757)789-5287
- Looking for 3-4 Bdrms/ 2 bath house or mobile home between Accomack – Wattsville area.
Call after 5:30pm M-F. Serious callers only please! 757-894-2204
- Looking to buy a aluminum sheet metal brake. 410-430-7128
- Lf late model car or truck reasonably priced will consider unwanted cars also text pics and price 609-780-4960
- Pullet chicken for sale call for price 757-787-7342
- Fridge/freezer for sale 757-710-0810
- 2000 Ford Mustang convertible $4,000, 10 ct. gold watch $450, 10ct. gold bracelet $350 757-678-3520
- 2005 Buick SIV $600 needs trans work, 1 acre land $29,000, trade scrap metal for yard work 757-710-5238
- 2016 Toyota Corolla $14,000 443-397-0040
- Queen size metal bed frame $50, pair of end tables $50 757-710-4381
- 46″ Craftsman riding mower for sale $300 757-678-6250
- Fridge for sale, Mercedes diagnostic tool w/laptop $500 757-854-8100
- Juicer $45, 2-1 vacuum $25, Toaster oven $25 410-251-9040
- LF used truck, power push mower $125, power washer $125 302-519-1311
- LF mini van in good condition 757-350-1019
- 20 men’s suits, sports jackets 757-710-4918
- Alexa
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page