Swap Shop Thursday, August 17, 2023

1. 17 inch rims tires brand new 85 percent tread $600 Brand new radiator for an 06 to 08 Pontiac 7577094892

2. 7577095456 100 gallon or 150 gallon fish aquarium brand new with pumps filters and everything )250

3. 7578949300 LF any and all scrap metal I’ll pick up for free

4. 7575286415 3 riding mowers for parts for free if you can move them

5. 2 air conditioners not been used a full season. First is 10k btu or a little more. Second is a 220 hookup $250 and $350 respectively. Old grass cutter push with no motor $75 4109682045

6. 20 Stephen king paper back books excellent condition $15. Greyco pack and play $25 excellent condition. Pair of well craft water skis $50 7576655703 Leave a message

7. electric range around 4 years old, Whirlpool refrigerator 21 cubic foot cream color 7857063662

8. 7577105238 Mappsville acre and a half of land with a 3 bedroom double wide deep well septic tank needs a few odds and ends little fixer upper $90k. Acre lot in mappsville beside it $28k just clean it up with a bush hog. Diesel 773 bobcat with a roll cage with new blade $10500

9. LF 15 foot diameter up to 18 foot plastic tank topless with a bottom round 2522560562

10. I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car.Call for price. I also have a Samsung 60″ flat screen TV and stand for $300.00 or best offer.(757)789-5287

11. 1. A.S,E retired auto mechanic looking for some side work also ac service work. All work Guaranteed reasonable. 2. L/F car or truck running or non-running for project to teach auto repair. for young man 6097804960

12. 300 hard crab pot license with VA registration card. Please call or email for more information. 757-891-2329 [email protected]

13. fresh figs $4.00 for quart basket, local honey $12.00 for 1 lb. jar call 757-787-8605 in Onancock.

14. A Large conference table, 4′ by 10′ on wheels with 8 matching upholstered arm chairs. Very good condition. Free or make donation to our nonprofit in Onancock. 7573021331

15. TruGlo Tritium Handgun Night Sights for a Glock..Fits various models…$30..call for more after 4pm 757-350-1164

16. Good afternoon. I am currently looking for a two/three bedroom home (house/trailer) in Accomack County locality. If anyone has and/or know of a rental, please contact me at 856-444-0451. If I do not answer the phone, please leave me a detailed voicemail. Continue to have a great day, thanks!

17. For sale 2003 Ford F 150 Lariet, loaded, one owner non smoker 170k miles $5,500 410 430 7128. Located in Northampton county

18. We have two SCEPTER Ameri-can 5 gallon gas containers with spill free spouts on them. Asking $10 for each can. The number to call is 845-807-1059