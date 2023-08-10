SWAP SHOP THURSDAY AUGUST 10, 2023

1.Four vintage christening dresses, $ 10 each, women’s Sperry red canvas sneakers, 7 1/2, $ 20, Three kittens need a home, four months old, raised in our home. 757-787-7351

2.1986 2 door Cutlass Running All original $1,200.00 Chevy 305 motor Aluminum intake Four barrel carburetor 757-350-9497

3.Toilet, white, lightly used, clean, functional. Onancock. Free. 410-831-0113

4..22 cal. Ruger rifle w/scope $325, .22 cal. magnum pistol $250 or both for $550, other hunting guns 757-894-4949

5.Acre and a half w/house $90,000, acre of land $28,000, diesel bobcat $10,500 call aft. 5 pm 757-710-5238

6.Found in the Jamesville area female black and white dog no collar 757-387-0570

7.LF a free bulldog 757-607-6112

8.6 Quail birds 5 hens and 1 male, hens are laying 757-709-0466

9.LF a mower deck for a Craftsman LT 1500 mower 757-505-6783

10.For sale antique wicker baby bassinette, LF a grappling type boat anchor 757-442-5500

11.LF a baby gate 757-442-9702

12.2003 Ford F-250 4×4 single cab $6,000 757-710-8279