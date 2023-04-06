1.Looking for someone to do yard work,mow the lawn, shape up shrub bushes and remove little tree limbs. 757-709-2208

2.Looking for a nice pistol or double barrel shotgun 757-387-7506

3.45 pieces of 3/32″ x 4″ x 36″ balsa for building models plus 20 pieces of other sizes $50 for all 410-726-4589

4.85 Honda 125 3 wheeler runs and rides great electric start $1400 443-523-5741

5.LF a carpenter to do odd jobs, someone who knows how to fix creaky stairs. 321-431-1770

6.John Deere riding lawn mower STX38 $100 needs tire and won’t start Cast Iron Baseboard Radiator 7’ $50, Metal Scaffolding $50 757-678-2788

7.For sale. Adult wheel chair like new condition…50 dollars 410-430-7128

[email protected]@KING for a Vintage size 6 PROM DRESS, going to the Adult Prom at the Moose! 757-694-5660

9.Looking for a 30″ to 38″ ready to cut riding mower with no problems. Prefer one that could be delivered to Atlantic, Va. Cash on delivery. Text or call 757-710-6779

10.Look for small male chihuahua to stud my female, she weights only 3lbs, wanting same size male. 757-710-0630

11.55 gal metal Burn Barrels , lids cut off $ 15.00 each 757-787-4633

12.White outdoor wicker set $200, King size head and footboards $100 607-437-4782

13.3 XL dog igloos $125, chain link fence sections $100 or both for $200 757-387-9348

14.2 truck bodies $300 for both or $200 for large and $150 for small one, zero turn 61″ Husqvarna mower $3,000, 2019 Quay on/off mc $1,800 757-894-5713

15.Woman’s bike $40 757-442-3850

16.Xbox 1 $450, 52″ riding mower $3,200 757-710-3876

17.Honda tiller needs work $50 757-665-4932

18.Loads of scrap for sale, 1 acre land in Mappsville $28,000, temp. electric service pole $250 757-710-5238

19LF solar lights 757-665-4325

20.Full size bed $150 757-709-8468

21.For sale Kenmore upright freezer 757-442-4698

22.2 265/70-17 tires $60, Poulan chain saw $125 757-678-6089

23.For sale Computer for a 2014 Chrysler van, 3.6Lt. Chrysler van motor 757-709-2862

24.1/2 hp. well pump $150, 17 cu.ft. yard trailer $150 757-894-8118

25.2001 Pontiac Firebird convertible $1,800, LF washing machine in good condition 757-331-0586

26.4 hp. Johnson outboard motor $400 757-709-0466