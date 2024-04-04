SWAP SHOP THURSDAY APRIL 4, 2024

1.Wood & glass gun cabinet, holds several rifles and ammo . Attractive and practical . $65 obo. New bb gun by “daisy” . Cocks and fires old fashioned metal bb’s. Fun with tin can target practice ! $65 obo. . Craftsman electric corded chain saw used maybe 1 hour ! Powerful , sharp blades like new $70 . Manual & bar oil included Call 757-387-0503

2.3 trash bags full of lightly used Girls clothes from newborn to 18 months. $20 per bag. $50 for all three. 757-709-8949

3.Duck decoy table lamps.(2) Walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected] / Used golf balls. $50.00 for a bucket full. Hand held clay bird throwers.(2) one left hand one right hand. $30.00 each. 302-430-4645

4.Brown eggs 30 eggs $10, 18 eggs $6, 12 eggs $4 757-894-9719

5.LTB 2-5 acres of land south of Nassawadox 757-695-0402

6.Genesis Onyx 29″ Cruiser Bicycle. Like new. Has Break away front basket. Great seat. Ready to ride. Also comes with Lockable Break Away to allow so rear door to open. Has Lock to keep Bikes on rack. . Text Me for photos 757 409 3367

7.2011 Kia soul $3,500 757-710-6119

8.Gas stove $150 oven does not work 757-709-1522

9.8′ Leather recliner $1,000 785-706-3662

10.2000 Jaguar $500 757-709-3442

11.2005 Ford F-150 $4,000 obo 757-665-1826

12.New full size truck bed cover $500 firm 757-709-1658

13.For sale Ford 8-N tractor w/6′ finishing mower 757-678-6342

14.20′ 9 ton equipment trailer $3,500, 773 diesel Bobcat needs tire work price dropped to $10,000, antique dining room set for sale 757-710-5238

15.Looking for someone who has any tin to give away or sell for a roof. Can call at 757-387-2092

16.LRB 16′-20′ camper trailer in good condition 757-824-3967

17. 8 20′ creosote poles $300 obo 757-709-2897

18.LF a motor for a 2015 Dodge pick up, LF a reliable vehicle fairly cheap 443-880-1331