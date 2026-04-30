SWAP SHOP THURSDAY APRIL 30, 2026

1.Offering help with errands, shopping, and light home care etc.… Few hours a day in the Exmore area. Call or Text 757 710 5226.

2.LF a house to clean once a Month in Accomack or North Hampton County. Call 410 430 6971.

3.FS Boat, Motor & Trailer 20ft Mako with Yamaha ProV 150hp Call for pictures & make an offer 757-331-1911.

4.Free bag of romance novels on CD to someone visually impaired 757 710 6779

5.FS 2004 Sea Hunt Boat with T Top. 2007 4 stroke yamaha with low hours. Ready to go! Text for pictures 757-894-0653. Located in Bloxom, Va. Asking $23,000.

6.HOMELESS MAN LF A HOME, TRAILER, OR ROOM TO RENT 410 845 3129

7.LF STRAWBERRIES FOR SALE 757 694 7813

8.FS SNAPPER LAWN MOWER $450 757 894 7047

9.FS 4 PIECE BREAKFAST SET 2 MICROWAVES AND AIR CONDITIONER 757 894 3599

10.FS RIDING LAWNMOWER $300 FS PARTS FOR A FOX BODY MUSTANG 816 400 3923