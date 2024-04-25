SWAP SHOP THURSDAY APRIL 25, 2024

1.Lot of 28 NBA Cards HOF’s, Rookies Mint Condition All in Hard Plastic Sleeves $25, Lot of 86 NFL Trading Cards 1990-2023 NM-Mint 35 Star Rookies All in Hard Plastic Sleeves $40 757-894-8342 Text or call

2.Looking for anyone who might need at home assistance. I charge $12-$15 an hr. text only or call and leave a voicemail 757-709-8505

3.Looking for a set of rims for a 2001 ford ranger 757-990-1120

4.Lot of 9 vintage hand planes. $45, Wright 8400 3/4″ Drive Ratchet. 30″ long. Made in USA. Ratchet only works in one direction, otherwise good condition. $30 obo, Vintage Simplex 51P vise with 5 1/4″ jaws. Old heavy vise in good condition. $120 Can send pictures upon request. Items located in Exmore. 410-430-0476

5.Pallets $3 ea., 53″ zero turn mower $900, free dog to a good home 757-854-8646 aft. 5 pm.

6.Set of 2002 Corvette C-6 rims $200 in Parksley 410-726-1983

7.Maytag gas stove (oven does not work) $150 757-709-1522

8.Will remove junk cars and pressure wash houses 757-694-5536

9.l/f late model car and trucks reasonably priced will consider non running cars sitting in driveway send pics and price 757-993-0490 fast pick up

10.For sale Craftsman mower no deck or battery, 3 air conditioners 757-505-6783

11.Samsung washer/dryer free with stands for junk you pick up 757-709-9876

12.2020 Robalo 25′ boat w/motor and trailer $13,500 757-787-8455

13.2014 VW Jetta $4,200, 1983 boat w/Yamaha motor $1,700, Rouge bass guitar $500 757-678-3520

14.For sale 2006 Grand Marquis, 2004 Chevy Suburban, riding lawn mower 757-350-9849

15.f/s dual axle car trailer in good condition asking 2300. can send pics 609-780-4960

16. LF the person who has the hotdog business who was in Exmore 757-710-9576

17.10″ Android tablet new $125 757-710-2231

18.LF a 8′ pool table 757-894-1696

19.LF comic book collections 812-887-7275