1. 2 Craftsman 42″ cut riding mowers. Both do not run. One has a relatively new deck. Motors spin freely. Could be easy fix. Moving don’t need them. $175 for both or $100 for one with deck. OBO need gone asap. Located in Machipongo. Room for rent for female needing a place to stay. Rent cheap or in exchange for house cleaning. Full house privileges. West of Exmore. Transportation available. Call anytime 757-710-8606

2.15.5 inch Gateway laptop computer for sale. Running windows 8. $150. 22″ Dell High Definition computer monitor. Like new condition. $50. HP wired keyboard & mouse $10. Call & leave message if no answer. Old school do not carry my cell while clocked in at work at my essential job. 757-894-3166

3. 10 windows, 5 feet tall, 2.5 feet wide, $100. LF lady in Horntown who lives with her sister, wife sold her pots and pans one time, would like to get up with this lady. 757-678-2244

4. Looking for weight bench; squat rack; metal weights; power lifting bar. 804-387-3320

5. Looking For a SPOOL TABLE, like the kind A&N Electric use for electric cables. 757-694-5660

6. Looking for a pair of 10×15 inch rims for a 1995 Chevy S10 pickup. 757-894-0196

7. 1943 iron pennies, from World War II, 4 for $5. Lincoln penny set of 4 coins from 2009, in memory of Lincoln’s 200th Birthday, $3. 757-442-4252 will mail them

8. 1999 Dodge Van, full size. LF goats. 410-845-1478

9. Kitchen table set, white with blue chairs with wheels, $40. 1996 Ford Pickup, automatic, single cab, looks good, runs good, $1,800 OBO. Pool table with rack, balls and sticks. 302-519-1311

10. For sale: a beautiful mobile home, 3 BR, 2 bath, waterfront in Quinby. LF someone to help with minor yard work. 757-442-5009

11. Cherrywood cabinet, 4.5 foot x 3.5 wide, 3 shelves and bottom shelf, very good condition, good for a TV, $40. Ride behind bike, hooks to back of adult bike, $130. 2006 Toyota Scion, greyish blue, 186K miles, some cosmetic damage, runs great, perfect condition, $2,000 OBO. 443-880-1331

12. Set of Moriyama China, from Japan, white background, nice floral pattern, 55 pieces with gravy boat, coffee creamer, all the good stuff, $45 for all. Set of 6 jewelry repair tools, brand new, $10. Pet self waterer and feeder. 757-854-8251

13. LF Playstation 2 video game console games. LF Straight Talk Phone device. 757-660-5878

14. Kitchen table and 2 chairs, $25 OBO. 757-709-2521

15. Proform Treadmill, lots of programs, power incline, 3 years old, $275 OBO. 302-583-0139

16. 2005 Jeep Liberty, V6 automatic, fully loaded, 212k miles, looks and runs perfect, $3,000 firm cash. 443-735-6078

17. 1998 Ford Mustang, 5 speed, best offer. Nice weight bench. 816-400-3923 in Exmore

18. 46 inch Craftsman riding grass cutter, needs work on governor, $200 OBO. LF old cassette tapes. 757-695-0402

19. 2008 White Dodge wheelchair van, 143,000 miles, 15,000.000 OBO, car fax and photos available. 757-710-5285

20. 2002 Ford Escort ZX2, good car, no issues, inspection till 2021, $1,800 OBO. 757-387-7846

21. LF someone to clean gutters in the Onancock area. 804-426-1430

22. 2 Jazzy mobilized wheelchairs, $150 for each. Different sized windows. Industrial trash cans, 50 gallon with lids, $20. 757-710-1490

.