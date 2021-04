https://es.vccs.edu/take-two/

More exciting news! 2021 Graduating High School Seniors on the Shore can take up to TWO FREE CLASSES THIS SUMMER AT ESCC! This means free tuition, fees, and books, and can apply to academic or workforce classes! This offer is limited to 35 students, first come, first served. Don't delay! Email onedoor@es.vccs.edu, call 757-789-1720, or visit https://es.vccs.edu/take-two/