  1. LF an outdoor dog kennel  call or text 757-710-2591
  2. 3 free large, 1 year old Roosters 757-894-0632
  3.  4 tires 33x20R50 $75, LF someone to build a deck  757-709-2601
  4. Reece hitch $100, Delta grinder $60  757-709-4981
  5. Farm acreage for trade 301-775-1562
  6. 3 antique bathtubs, 4 large poles, 3 pt. hitch seeder 757-617-5288
  7. Men’s button down shirts, polo shirts lf. and XLG 757-710-1025
  8. 23′ Welcraft boat, new motor and trailer, 18′ Triumph center console boat motor and trailer 804-436-7350
  9. 42″ riding mower  757-694-7726
  10. 2002 Lincoln Town car $2,800   757-678-3520
  11. Wheels/tires for a 2019 Ford Ranger $250, 2008 Suzuki m/c $3,200, 60″ Gravely commercial mower $5,000  757-894-5713
  12. LF utility tractor may trade 1969 International Harvester tractor 804-724-3964