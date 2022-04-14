- LF an outdoor dog kennel call or text 757-710-2591
- 3 free large, 1 year old Roosters 757-894-0632
- 4 tires 33x20R50 $75, LF someone to build a deck 757-709-2601
- Reece hitch $100, Delta grinder $60 757-709-4981
- Farm acreage for trade 301-775-1562
- 3 antique bathtubs, 4 large poles, 3 pt. hitch seeder 757-617-5288
- Men’s button down shirts, polo shirts lf. and XLG 757-710-1025
- 23′ Welcraft boat, new motor and trailer, 18′ Triumph center console boat motor and trailer 804-436-7350
- 42″ riding mower 757-694-7726
- 2002 Lincoln Town car $2,800 757-678-3520
- Wheels/tires for a 2019 Ford Ranger $250, 2008 Suzuki m/c $3,200, 60″ Gravely commercial mower $5,000 757-894-5713
- LF utility tractor may trade 1969 International Harvester tractor 804-724-3964
