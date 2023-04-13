1.LF Rental, Large One Bedroom or Small Two Bedroom House or Mobile Home with yard, Close to T s Corners. Reliable, clean, quiet, and responsible Tenant w/ steady income looking to rent by May 1, if you have a home you would like to rent, even if the home is in need of repair, we are willing to do repairs, paint, and clean up if needed.

Please call 757-694-7837

2.Looking for a utility trailer in good condition, at least 6 x 10. 570-927-0121

3.L/F 4 trailer wheels and tires reasonably price can be white wagon wheels or chrome wheels rim size15x5x4.5 or a universal wheels for a car or truck with same measurements please send pictures to 609-780-4960

4.10,000 BTU air conditioner $200, 250 gal. oil barrel $200, 125 gal. oil barrel $125 757-442-5623

5.LF someone to mow their yard 757-709-4063

6.LF a trailer to rent in Northampton county for $500 mo. 757-350-9182

7.8 windows 58″x28″ vinyl and insulated $20 ea., 14″ rim and tire for Ford Ranger $20 757-319-6085

8.LF chain and sprocket garage door opener 757-824-0046

9.200 gal. oil tank $75 757-442-2439