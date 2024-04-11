SWAP SHOP THURSDAY APRIL 11, 2024

1.Weather Guard tool boxes Model R-164 Lo-Side Box $275.00, (4) Cooper Tires and rims 17″ model #LT245/75R17 $500, Large potted plants Pencil Tree’s – Ponytail – Aloe’s $25 up 757- 824- 4180

2.Lot of vintage hand planes. Prices vary or buy lot. Wright 8400 3/4″ Drive Ratchet. 30″ long. Made in USA. Ratchet only works in one direction, otherwise good condition. $30 obo, Vintage Simplex 51P vise with 5 1/4″ jaws. Old heavy vise in good condition. $150 obo 410-430-0476



3.Free to Good Home, Loveable and Friendly 5 month old Female Kitten. She is an Inside Kitten and is Litter Box Trained. Please Call 757-694-7837 if No Answer, Please Leave Message

4.15 ft. Great plains no-till drill with Coulter Cart $10,500 or best offer, 17 ft. 80 in wide Doorcraft aluminum boat Mercury 4-stroke stainless steel prop two fish blinders perfectly loaded The boat is bulletproof is guaranteed for life, Galvanized trailer with yellow rollers and power winch $16,500 or best offer. Savage over and under 28 gauge perfect condition mint new in the box $750 or best offer. 757-894-9230

5.2 Chamberfest tickets for $100 757-350-5127

6.GE 7.2 Cu. Ft. Cap. Electric Dryer 2 yrs. old – Like New For Sale: $250.00. 757-999-0002

7.LF a care giver days 8-3, nights 7-10, every other weekend 7-10 pm. only call if you are interested 757-710-3300 aft. 4 pm.

8.For sale New Troy Built walk behind self propelled push mower 757-919-0098

9.LTB pine boards 757-710-9474

10.For sale 3′ candy canes, John Deere mower with no deck, 2002 Mercury Cougar best offer 410-968-2045

11.42″ Craftsman mower $300, Univex commercial slicer $900, Hobart commercial food processer $2,500 757-709-9456

12.Queen size box spring FREE 757-709-3197

13.Girl’s 26″ 3 speed bike $90, 32″ flat screen T.V. $40, baby crib w/mattress $90 757030201010

14.5′ box blade $450 obo 757-894-2691

15.For sale large T.V. cabinet, antique vanity w/mirrors, bar set 757-894-2045 NO texts please

16.225 gal. oil tank $100, 15 small propane tanks $10 ea. 757-442-5623

17.6 burner commercial stove $750, new Lincoln welder $350 757-709-0659