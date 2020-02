swap shop thurs

1. Commercial Towable Hot Dog Cart FOR SALE. $2100 or best offer. 4 basin sink, water tank, 2 burners, additional grill for anything, propane storage, multiple storage cabinets… fully functional. 757-694-8625. Pictures are available.

2. Moving sale! Everything must go! WE have 2 tractor trailers full, 2 storage units full and several enclosed trailers full of antiques, collectibles, hoosier cabinets, furniture, vintage video games, Barbies, rare fireplace mantels, pinball machine, swords, clocks, oyster cans, antique coffee grinders and MORE; merchandise from closed flea market. By appointment only,call 757-694-8625.

3. Husqvarna 150BT back pac blower 150.00 757 442 8105

4. 95 GMC VAN NEW TIRES AND BATTERY $2500 OBO..442-5623

5. MAYTAG WASHER AND DRYER LG CAPACITY $650 PAIR..709-0404

6. 95 WRANGLER NEW PARTS NEW WHEELS GOOD MOTOR TRANSMISSION TRANSFER CASE… UPRIGHT FROST FREE FREEZER $200..709-4362

7. 1988 CHEVY 3/4 TON PICKUP $400…350-0172

8. LF SMALL PICKUP OR MINI VAN.. $500..410-422-8973

9. LF POLE BUILDING MATERIAL… SHEET METEL… 443-871-5211

2 OVERSIZE OVERSTUFFED RECLINERS.. $150 EACH.. $100 EACH FOR BOTH..

10. TABLE AND 2 CHAIRS $20…GAME TABLE $20 709-2521

11. OLD FASHIONED BICYCLE ROLLFAST RED.. RIDES GOOD $10;

CLAMP ON MEAT GRINDER 3 HEADS..$10 IN BOX… 2 PAIRS OF WOMENS TENIS SHOES SIZE 6 DANSKINSLL SIZE 11 $8.00 A PAIR.. 854-8251

12. 2002 FORD EXPEDITION EDDIE BAUER $2500 OBO.. 710-3749

13. 61 INCH GRASS CUTTER GOOD COND.. $1600 OBO..442-5623

14. 04 Chrysler sebring, low mileage runs an drive..comes with 20in rims an tires an factory set.. 2,000 obo.. lawn sweeper 75obo…snow blower 2 stage $550obo.. will trade for something. 757 350 5873

15. 442-7773 LF 2 BY 6 BY 16 SALT TREATED LUMBER FOR DECKS..

16. MOBILE HOME PROPANE FURNACE.. NEW $900 OBO 387-2008

17. 709-8480 LF FARM TRACTOR…

18. 2010 FORD EDGE SEL INSPECTED 150K MILES $7000 OBO..LOADED.. 710-1490

19. LF MATCHING SOFA AND CHAIR.. WORK PICKUP..331-0586