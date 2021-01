SWAP SHOP THURSDAY

1. L/f late model car or truck reasonably priced can need some work 609-780-4960

2. looking for good used moped 894-1233

3. Ford 8n tractor with bushhog runs drive…$2500 or trade.. generator 6000 watts runs good.. $400 757 350 5873

4. 2 BEDRPP, SUITS ONE KING AN D ONE QUEEN… COMPLETE $350 EACH… ALSO DODGE MINIVAN.. 2006 RUNS GOOD NEW PLUGS AND WIRES $800..757. 505-6878

5. 2004 HYUNDAI ELANTRO .. NEEDS WATER PUMP.. $950 442-5478

6. LF HOUSE FOR RENT BETWEEN EXMORE AND ONANCOCK 4 BEDROOMS 442-3073

7. ROSSI 20 GA SINGLE SHOT WITH SCOPE… 20 GA HATFIELD SINGLE SHOT VENTILATED RIB.. NEW IN BOX $700 894-5713

8. LF DUMBELLS FOR WEIGHT LIFTING…. 45 LBS OR MORE 710=-4654

9. SIZE LG NEW MOTOCYCLE JACKET BLACK LEATHER LOOKS NEW $100 442-9030

10 LF WASHER AND DRYER 894-9022

11.COLOR TV VAC CLEANER HOUSE PHONE 331-2598