SWAP SHOP SUBMISSIONS TUESDAY, JUNE 18TH 2024

1. PRO-FORM crosswalk 375E Treadmill in excellent condition not much time on it. Price:$200.00. Phone Number: 7579991664

2. Looking for someone to allow to do payments on a car. Phone Number: 7578151452

3. Duck decoy table lamps. (2)Walnut base. $50 each, can provide photo of lamp. “E” mail me at: [email protected] Hand held clay bird throwers. (2) one left hand one right hand. $30 each, Used golf balls. $50 for 300+ balls. Phone Number: 3024304645

4. Kate Spade leather flip flop sandals with gold bow and charm, navy blue Price:$20. Katherine Kiss fairly doll 23 inches long, with name tag, used only for display. Price: $ 100. Old solid wood door with small windows on top. Price:$ 100. Phone Number: 7577877351

5. 4 pair of 1080s Jimmy Bowden decoys for sale 3 catalogs of 2016 rock island auction prices gun catalogues 2 antique vases with birds painted on them by Robin Hogge. Phone Number: 7576668622

6. 2011 Honda interstate 1300 motorcycle for sale 4,600 miles garage kept. Price: $6,500.00 .Phone Number: 7577102385

7. Original Green Egg grill with a stand, used one or two times. Also a partial bag of briquets included. Price $500.00. Email [email protected]

8. 1999 Ford F150 includes life kit , new parts, and brand new tires. Price: $6500. Phone Number: 7573870952

9. 55 gallon metal drums some tops on others tops cut off, no rust. Price: $25 a piece. Phone Number: 7578940823

10. Three Wheel Scooter for sale includes rollator and walker. Price: $300. Phone Number: 7577101983

11. Camper Shell for sale Phone Number: 7573872044

12. Looking for carport. Phone Number: 7573774162

13. 16 foot 9 inch kanoe, brand new boards. Price: $300. Phone Number: 4433972432