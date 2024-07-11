SWAP SHOP SUBMISSIONS THURSDAY JULY 11TH 2024

July 11, 2024
 |
1. Real Ships Wheel, Heavy Duty. Price:$125. Phone Number: 7574093367

2. 25ft Aluminum Flag Pole. Price: $150 obo. Phone Number: 7577984331

3.  Delta 650 CFM Dust Collector. Price: $75.00 OBO. Phone Number: 7577092401

4. 2011 Honda interstate 1300 motorcycle for sale 4,600 miles garage kept. Price: $ 6,500.00. Phone Number: 7577102385

5. KLH 6200 Bookshelf Speakers in good condition. Price: $30 obo.  Vintage Stage 25 Guitar Amp by Unicord. Price:  $50. Craftsman Millennium Series large router in case. Price: $60. Phone Number: 4104300476

6. Looking for riding mower 48″ Phone Number: 7574141393.

7. Looking for a trailer house in Accomac Phone Number: 7577681122

8. Looking for a place to rent and a used car or truck. Phone Number: 3025191311

9. Looking for an 18 inch rim and a 10 by 16 storage shed. Phone Number: 7577108302

10. Bundle of wedding items, a grey round ottoman, and a black table. Phone Number: 7577104829

11.Looking for bird bath and white brick for fireplace. Phone Number: 7577108230

