SWAP SHOP SUBMISSIONS THUESDAY JUNE 27TH 2024

1. 2011 Honda interstate 1300 motorcycle for sale 4,600 miles garage kept. Price: $6,500. Phone Number: 7577102385

2. 1959 MGA roadster needs tender loving to finish restoration project. Phone Number: 7574427249

3. Snapper 355z Zero Turn 54” deck, 724cc 26hp Briggs & Stratton engine. Super low hours 248, new blades & fuel gauge. Price: $1900. Phone Number: 4437830872

4. Free Concrete well pipe. Phone Number: 7577878291

5. 2 Upper kitchen cabinets. 12 inches deep, 41 1/2 wide and 30 1/2 tall. Price: $25 for both. Phone Number: 7574423540

6. Looking for late model car or trucks running reasonably priced will consider non running car sitting in driveway or in yard text. Phone Number: 7579930490

7. 46in 3 blade lawnmower deck for cub cadet, all idlers and pullies and belt are good. Price: $100. Phone Number: 7577101153

8. 2013 Ford Focus Sedan, 207,000 miles, runs good, good tires and AC. Price: $2,000. Phone Number: 7578940025

9. 2010 Chevy Equinox and 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee Price: $5000 for both. Phone Number: 7576028969

10. Looking for good home for two long black hair kittens. Phone Number: 7577109576

11. Five piece dresser set Price: $100. Phone Number: 7575369422

