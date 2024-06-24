SWAP SHOP SUBMISSIONS MONDAY JUNE 24TH 2024

June 24, 2024
 |
SwapShop
Swap Shop

1. A four year old bearded dragon needs a new home. Phone Number: 2404544931

2. Reloading setup and minelab vanquish metal detector. Phone Number: 7576947908

3.  Looking for 36″ or larger floor fan for church. Phone Number: 7576654466

4. 1965 Chevrolet c60. Live edge wood slabs. Phone Number: 7573500529

5. Breeding group of ringneck pheasants 1 male 4 laying hens. Phone Number: 7576946298

6. Looking for late model cars and trucks reasonably priced. Will consider non running cars sitting in driveway or in yard. Phone Number: 757-993-0490

7. 1949 Ford Tractor with a 5 foot bush hog and 12 bolt conversion. Runs well and very usable. Price: $3200. Phone Number: 7576654868

8. 1994 GMC Work Truck, 2500 Series, no rust, and little mileage. Price: $1900. Phone Number: 3025191311

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

9. 2 bedroom trailer for rent. Phone Number: 7576655464

10. Smart Air Purifier and 4 extra filters included. Price: $300. Phone Number: 7579930926

11. Craftsman 16 inch drill saw. Brand New. Price: $75. Phone Number: 7576654932

12. 55 gallon drums. Tops are cut out. Price: $25 a piece. Phone Number: 7578940823

Pep Up

13. Farm Fresh Eggs $4 a dozen

14. 2007 Grand Caravan. Price: $3000. Phone Number: 7577090555

 

Beach Music Show WESR Programming

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

June 24, 2024, 3:00 pm
Clear sky
NNW
Clear sky
87°F
18 mph
Apparent: 92°F
Pressure: 1008 mb
Humidity: 57%
Winds: 18 mph NNW
Windgusts: 36 mph
UV-Index: 6.97
Sunrise: 5:42 am
Sunset: 8:28 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber