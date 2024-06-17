Swap Shop Submissions, Monday June 17th 2024

1. Looking for two double bladed kayak paddles Phone Number: 7574423077

2. 30 empty egg cartons Swap for two dozen eggs (if not – free). Looking to trade a 4 month old rooster for a laying hen. Phone Number: 7572752716

3. Duck decoy table lamps. (2) Walnut base. $50 each can provide photo of lamp, “E” mail me at: [email protected] Used golf balls. $50 for 300+ balls. Hand held clay bird throwers.(2) one left hand one right hand. $30 each. Phone Number: 3024304645

4. 2011 Honda interstate 1300 motorcycle for sale 4,600 miles garage kept asking 6,500.00 dollars. Phone Number: 757-710-2385

5. Leather living room set includes a large couch, small ouch, and two cherry wood tables. Price: $500 OBO. Brand New Popcorn Machine. Price: $100. Phone Number: 5403108372

6. Looking for an English Bulldog. Phone Number: 7575059234

7. Gas Stove. Price:$25. Phone Number:7577090093

8. 1994 GMC Heavy Duty, four wheel drive . In good condition. Price: $1900 OBO. 2007 Ford good shape, doesn’t currently run and needs a battery. Will sell part or full truck Price: $750 OBO. Phone Number: 3025191311