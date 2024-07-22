SWAP SHOP SUBMISSIONS MONDAY JULY 22 2024

July 22, 2024
 |
SwapShop
Swap Shop Logo

1. 2005 Toyota Prius, 175,000 miles, runs well & good shape. Needs ABS unit replaced Price: $1500. Phone Number: 7577102823

2. Looking for a chihuahua puppy  Phone Number: 7576930720

3.  Used queen size mattress Price: $50 Phone Number: 7577095200

4.  Duck decoy table lamps.(2) Walnut base. $50 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected]  Used golf balls. $50 for 350 Balls. Hand held clay bird throwers. (2) one left hand one right hand. $30 each.

Broadwater Academy - It's Worth it!

5. Champagne Glasses Phone Number: 8172392496

6. Looking for a carport. Phone Number: 4432353597

7. 2007 Grand Caravan Price: $3000. Phone Number:  7577090555

8. 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Price: $3200. 1994 Delta 88 Price: $1200. 2005 Cadillac FRT Price: $1500. Phone Number: 7576783520

9. 1998 Chevy Silverado work truck that needs fuel pump. Price: $1200. Phone Number: 7576786847

10. Mini fridge and a TV with remote Phone Number: 7573501972

 

Pep Up

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

July 22, 2024, 3:01 pm
Overcast clouds
SE
Overcast clouds
77°F
9 mph
Apparent: 78°F
Pressure: 1017 mb
Humidity: 86%
Winds: 9 mph SE
Windgusts: 27 mph
UV-Index: 1.59
Sunrise: 5:58 am
Sunset: 8:19 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Atlantic Animal Hospital

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru
Throwback Thursday WESR Programming
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber