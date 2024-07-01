SWAP SHOP SUBMISSIONS MONDAY JULY 1ST 2024

1. Looking for about a half a pickup load of broken bricks or cinder blocks for fill. Phone Number: 7577106951

2. Large pressure canner with manual, jars and lids. Holds 14 pint jars. Price: $40. Phone Number: 7574421291

3. 2 year old swimming pool, 12 by 24 by 48 oval pool, and in almost new condition. Has no pump or filter. If interested must take down. Price: $800 OBO. Phone Number: 7577095096

4. Duck decoy table lamps. (2) Walnut base. Price: $50 each. Can provide photo “E” mail at: [email protected] Used golf balls. Price: $50 for 350+ balls. Hand held clay bird throwers. (2) One left hand one right hand Price: $30 each.

5. 1 guitar with case Price: $75. Car ramps Price: $20. Car stands Price: $20. Hand drill Price: $20. Phone Number: 7577090923

6. Looking for Bicycle trailer or stroller. Phone Number: 7576950294

7. 1994 GMC Heavy Duty Work Truck Price: $1900. Also Looking for apartment or house for rent ASAP Phone Numer: 302511311

8. 13 piece drum sets all size Price: $300. Baby Crib Brand New Price: $75. Phone Number: 7577101490

9. Camper Shell for sale Price: $75. Phone Number: 7573872044

10. 2 Kittens for sale Price: Free. Phone Number: 7575056456

11. 2007 Ford Expedition 112,000 miles. Price: $3500. Phone Number: 7578940498

12. Looking for free English Bulldog puppy. Phone Number: 7575059264