SWAP SHOP SUBMISSIONS MONDAY JULY 15TH 2024

July 15, 2024
SwapShop
1. Looking for someone to organize junk and take it away. Phone Number: 9088393099

2. 3250 watt generator, in excellent condition. It has two 120V outlets and 12V DC output. Price: $180. Phone Number: 7576950294

3.  A room for rent that includes a private bathroom, shared kitchen, washer, and dryer. Price: $400 a month. Phone Number: 7579909248

4. Outboard motor. Suzuki 2.5hp, 4stroke. Motor was bought new from Sandpiper Marine in Accomack and never used. Motor is water cooled, and had neutral and forward gears. Price: $700. Phone Number: 7574423077

5. 1991 Honda CB750 motorcycle. Good running condition. Phone Number: 7573500529

6.  25 foot aluminum flag pole. Price: $100. Phone Number: 7577984331

7.  2007 Dodge Grand Caravan Price: $3000. Phone Number 7577090555

8. 2005 Toyota Tundra pickup four door. Price: $11,000. Phone Number: 7578940823

9. 3 free kittens and twin size bed frame Price: $50. Phone Number: 7576076666

10. 2007 Ford Expedition Price: $3000. Phone Number: 7578940432

11.  Used queen mattress Price: $50. Phone Number: 7577095200

12. White gas stove Price: $200 OBO. Phone Number: 7575056721

