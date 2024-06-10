Swap Shop Submissions June 10th, 2024

1. Small antique round oak. Dining table not pedestal type and 32 inch Visio television both in great shape. Best Offer. Phone Number: 7573311911
2. Baby girl clothes newborn, 0-3 months. Bouncer seat free to anyone who needs them. Phone Number: 7578151459
3. Looking for a 4 month old rooster for a young hen. Phone Number: 8484594986
5. 4 Kittens for sale. Price: Free. Phone Number: 7575056456
6. 50 inch zero turn 2 years old. 1500 hours on it. New Blades. Price: $2300. Ford pickup work truck extended cab, no ac, and newly inspected. 2002 Kawasaki Voyager Motorcycle newly inspected. Price: $3500. Phone Number 7578945713
7. 2002 International Rollback diesel 95,000 miles. Phone Number: 7577100810
8. 2000 Cadillac DeVille 167,000 miles. Price: $1000 OBO. Phone Number: 7576655428
9. Truck/Car cargo carrier. Price $50. Landscape Trailer 6 ft 6 in wide and 116 ft long Price: $3775. Phone Number: 7574425513
10. Looking for 2 carport Phone Number: 7573310586
11. 2 Black Kittens have been wormed. 5 weeks old. Phone Number: 7577109576
12. Camper Shell 6ft 6 in. Price: $75. Phone Number: 7573872044
13. 275 gallon oil tank. Gold Gym exercise bike. Price: $100 each. Phone Number: 7574143461