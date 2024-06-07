Swap Shop Submissions Friday, June 7th 2024

June 7, 2024
1. Smith 50 gallon water heater never used. Phone Number: 7577100145

2. Wanted to buy a hitch mounted 1 or 2 bicycle carrier that supports the wheels.  Also looking for a good condition 26″ men’s single speed bicycle. Phone Number:  757 710 6779

3. Black corning ware cook stove, works great.  Price: $65.00 or best offer. Exercise stepper machine $35.00 or best offer Phone Number: 7579902600

4. Solid maple extra long twin beds (painted white), excellent condition, box springs/ mattresses/ bedding included Price: $300.00. Phone Number: 7576077207

5. Silky bantams looking for good homes, as well as quail, pheasant, & chicken hatching eggs. Phone Number: 7578151452

6. DW318 Jig Saw in case in very good condition. Price: $60 obo. Craftsman “All in One” cutting tool.. Includes Handle, adapters, and plunge router base. Larger Professional model in case Price:$50. Woodworkers Professional Biscuit Joint Cutter in case. Price: $30. Phone Number: 4104300476

7.  2023 Low Jon Boat 14 inch. All new around 10 hours on boat. Price: $9250. Phone Number: 7573201166

8. 16 by 42 Colman steel swimming pool. Never have been open. Price: $300. Phone Number: 7577100919

9. Camper Shell 6 FT. Price: $100. Phone Number: 7573872044

10. Looking for bicycle and wheels. Phone Number: 7576941398

11. Yard Sweeper Price: $50. Twin Size Maple Bed matrass included. Price: $25. Treadmill. Price: $75. Phone Number: 7577105031

12. Looking for a two bedroom trailer. near the Virginia and Maryland border. Phone Number is 4104228973

13. Bicycle. Brand New tires. Phone Number: 4109682045

 

