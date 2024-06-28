SWAP SHOP SUBMISSIONS FRIDAY JUNE 28TH 2024

1. 8000 BTU window AC Brand New in the box. Frigidaire Energy Efficient With remote control, can also be controlled with a smart phone. Comes with manufacturer warranty. Price: $340 OBO. Phone Number; 7577108606

2. Cub Cadet 2000 Series 44″ Riding Lawn Mower, excellent conditions and approximately 550 hours. Engine is 16 HP Kohler Command series, regularly maintained. Phone Number: 7576787162

3. Duck decoy table lamps. (2) Walnut base. $50 each. Used golf balls. $50 for 350+ balls. Hand held clay bird throwers.(2) one left hand one right hand. $30 each. Phone Number: 3024304645

4. 14 ft Wide by 3 1/2ft Tall. Swimming pool Price: $350. 40V 14in blade Ryobi electric chainsaw Price: $200. Phone Number: 7576650890

5. Looking for someone to cut grass in Cheriton area Phone Number: 7573501556

6. 3 kittens for free Phone Number: 2404162862

7. Looking for part-time help Phone Number: 6096583777

8. 2 bedroom trailer for rent Phone Number: 7576655464