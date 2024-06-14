Swap Shop Submissions, Friday June 14th 2024

1. Looking for crab pots for sale. Looking for scrap metal or junk appliances. Cast iron bathtub and sink Price: $75. Phone Number: 7576782566

2. Troy Bilt 21″ push mower model TB105, like new condition. Starts one pull. 140cc motor. Price: $220 OBO. Troy Bilt Horse XP hydrostatic lawn tractor 22 hp Kohler motor. No deck. Recent oil, filter, battery and carb. Price: $200 OBO. Phone Number: 7573505184

3. 8000 BTU Energy Efficient Window AC 120Vac. New in the box with MFG Full Warranty. Remote controlled, can also be controlled with a smartphone. $350 OBO Cash Only. Call 757-710-8606

4. 2011 Honda interstate 1300 motorcycle for sale 4,600 miles garage kept lots of chrome. Price: $6,500. Phone Number: 757-710-2385

5. 115 HP Johnson Ocean Pro outboard motor for sale, Good running condition and can demonstrate, includes helm, steering and motor controls. Price:$500.00 OBO. Phone Number: 757 710-8645

6. 1994 GMC 2500 series p/u $1,900, 2007 Ford F-150 does not run$750 obo 302-519-1311

7. Craftsman zero turn 15 inch Price: $2500. Phone Number:7578945713

8. 1994 GMC Heavy Duty, four wheel drive . In good condition. Price: $1900 OBO. 2007 Ford good shape, doesn’t currently run and needs a battery. Will sell part or full truck Price: $750 OBO. Phone Number: 3025191311

9. 12 Foot Pescador Kayak. Sit on top. Made for fishing. Price: $300 OBO. Phone Number: 7579909136

10. Size 10.5 Women’s New Balance 806 like new. Price: $20. Tool Bit Sets. Phone Number: 7576654581

11. 1999 Ford Mustang. Does need paint. Has 55,000 original miles. Phone Number: 7575056538

12. 2010 Chevy Malibu. Price: $2500 OBO. Phone Number: 7576945536

13. 2007 Grand Caravan. Price: $3200 OBO. Phone Number: 7577090555

14. 1/2 HP select pro electric motor for air handler. Brand New. Price: $250 OBO. Phone Number: 7577878455