SWAP SHOP SUBMISSIONS FRIDAY JULY 26TH 2024

July 26, 2024
1. 2011 Honda interstate 1300 motorcycle for sale 4,600 miles garage kept. Price: $6500. Phone Number: 757-710-2385
2. Looking for 16 foot landscape trailer Phone Number: 757-665-4080
3. Looking to purchase a roof top metal basket for a small SUV and a mens non geared 26″ bicycle in good shape. Phone Number: 757-710-6779
4. 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Price: $3000. 1983 Outward boat and trailer Price: $1500. Brand New Generator price: $500. Phone Number: 757-678-3520
5. 8 ft truck bed cover Price: $500. Phone Number: 757-607-6666
6. Antique Vanity, TV Cabinet, and Leaf Blower. Phone Number: 757-894-7314