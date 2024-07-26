SWAP SHOP SUBMISSIONS FRIDAY JULY 26TH 2024

July 26, 2024
SwapShop
1.  2011 Honda interstate 1300 motorcycle for sale 4,600 miles garage kept. Price: $6500. Phone Number: 757-710-2385

2. Looking for 16 foot landscape trailer Phone Number: 757-665-4080

3. Looking to purchase a roof top metal basket for a small SUV and a mens non geared 26″ bicycle in good shape. Phone Number: 757-710-6779

4. 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Price: $3000. 1983 Outward boat and trailer Price: $1500. Brand New Generator price: $500. Phone Number: 757-678-3520

5. 8 ft truck bed cover Price: $500. Phone Number: 757-607-6666

6. Antique Vanity, TV Cabinet, and Leaf Blower. Phone Number: 757-894-7314

