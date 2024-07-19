SWAP SHOP SUBMISSIONS FRIDAY JULY 19TH 2024

July 19, 2024
 |
1. 8000 BTU Energy Efficient window Air Conditioner New in The Box. Digital control Comes with manufacturer’s warranty. Remote control, can also be controlled by your smartphone. Price: $275 OBO. Phone Number: 7577108606

2.  6 foot long 2 handled timber saw from logging. Price: $50 firm. Phone Number: 7577984331

3. 1991 Honda CB750 motorcycle Phone Number: 7573500529

4.  Vintage Chas Parker No. 954 vise in great condition Price: $250.  Vintage Wilton C2 Bullet vise in great condition Price: $375.  Large selection of vintage tools. Phone Number: 4104300476

5.  Retired auto mechanic looking for some side work. Phone Number: 6097804960

6. 2014 Jetta Price: $3200. 1983 outward boat and trailer Price: $1500. Phone Number: 7577772506

7. Looking for a nice used car Phone Number: 4433657414

8. Looking for someone to give them a free estimate on ceiling replacement and looking to rehome an english bulldog. Phone Number: 7573879473

