SWAP SHOP SUBMISSIONS FRIDAY JULY 19TH 2024

1. 8000 BTU Energy Efficient window Air Conditioner New in The Box. Digital control Comes with manufacturer’s warranty. Remote control, can also be controlled by your smartphone. Price: $275 OBO. Phone Number: 7577108606

2. 6 foot long 2 handled timber saw from logging. Price: $50 firm. Phone Number: 7577984331

3. 1991 Honda CB750 motorcycle Phone Number: 7573500529

4. Vintage Chas Parker No. 954 vise in great condition Price: $250. Vintage Wilton C2 Bullet vise in great condition Price: $375. Large selection of vintage tools. Phone Number: 4104300476

5. Retired auto mechanic looking for some side work. Phone Number: 6097804960

6. 2014 Jetta Price: $3200. 1983 outward boat and trailer Price: $1500. Phone Number: 7577772506

7. Looking for a nice used car Phone Number: 4433657414

8. Looking for someone to give them a free estimate on ceiling replacement and looking to rehome an english bulldog. Phone Number: 7573879473