1.LF used computer, must have solitaire. 757-787-8315

2. Full size bed frame platform missing screws. Dodge Dakota 4 cyliner 1500. LF Super Nintendo Games. 757-894-1233

3. Rowan and Pekin ducks for sale! Live ducks not decoys $10 each, 3 months old. Call 757-694-8733

4. Looking for a second-hand, foldable treadmill in good condition for possible purchase. Leave a message when calling. My phone rings only when friends and family call, but I get all messages. 757-824-3144

5. Purple suede jacket with fringes, size XL, $40. Longerberger basket, hanging style with handle, excellent condition, $25. Retired Longerberger basket, $25. 757-710-0590

6. Hotpoint dryer, $80, works. 757-710-8573

7. Little dog kennel, in house use, never used, with tray, $20. Knick knacks, wrapped in paper, 2 boxes worth, $20. Box of crystal ware, goblets, wine glasses, etc., $20. 757-710-1489

8. 50 sheets of used galvanized metal from a chicken house, 2′ x 16′, $10 a sheet. 757-894-1664 in T’s Corner Oak Hall

9. 2001 Fleetwood 29 foot camper, has some damage, $3,000 OBO. 2008 Suzuki Boulevard, $3,000 firm. 1999 Chrysler Sebring, 117k miles, convertible, good condition, $3,000. 757-894-5713

10. 1993 Dodge Caravan, $600 OBO. 757-710-4905

11. 18 bundles of Timberline ultra weather wood roof shingles, vents and drip edge, 24 pieces of Main Street dutch lap siding, $200. 757-414-0446

12. Solid wood 6 panel interior door, $40. Weber charcoal grill, small 18 inches wide, $20. 757-710-5395

13. 2004 Honda Accord. 2004 Chevy Impala. Wrenches. 757-894-1521

14. Drive Wheelchair Barely Used. Paid $250; will take $125. 1-757-442-2283

15. 18 double axle trailer, good condition, clean title $2,100 OBO. 757-350-5873

16. 21 speed Mongoose mountain bike, very good condition, $75. 757-894-9842

17. 4 NITTO TERRA GRAPPLERS 285-70-17, $125. HEAVY DUTY 9 TOOTH SPRING LOADED CHISEL PLOW,$800/OBO. WOOD BOILER WITH 10 X 10 TIN BUILDING, $1500 OBO. 757-894-9230

18. iPhone 7 Plus for sale, $300. Call 757-694-7226

19. LF deep freezer, upright position in good condition . LF wheelchair, small and lightweight, in good condition, that folds up. LF kennel fence for dogs. 757-665-5335

20. Really nice wood stove, kind of square, brick lined with glass door. 2 pickup loads of seasoned firewood. $175 for everything. 757-894-0823

21. Broken up concrete cinder blocks, good for driveways, small truck load, $50, will deliver. Wire-link fencing, 350-400 feet, with plastic sheathing, forest green, $1 a foot, no rust. Truck tires, 20 inch Goodyear/Wranglers, 18 inch Michelin, $25 apiece. 757-710-1490

22. Cabinets for sale, light wood, no scratches, Cherry and brown Oak wood, good condition, $40 and $150. Ride a mole, 24 volt child’s toy, $150. LF somebody to do games at a baby shower. 443-880-1331

23. Savage model 110 bolt action .270 rifle, hoping to trade for a 30/30 lever action rifle, Wincester or Marlin. 757-709-4362

24. 2003 Jeep Liberty 4×4. 1996 Ford F-150, good heat and AC, needs some TLC. Car trailer, $800 OBO. Call or text/text 757-710-6148 after 5

25. LF used kitchen counters and island, cheap or free. 757-693-1450

