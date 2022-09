1.MEAT GRINDER/ CABELAS/ 1 HP – $200.00 757 787 3069

2. Toolbox for a full-size truck $75 757 710 5704

3. LF 3 BEDROOM HOUSE IN ACCOMACK COUNTY ASAP…757-894=-9591

4. LF A VEHICLE $1000 OR LESS 757-387-2599

5..387-0570 MAYTAG DRYER GC,, FRONT LOAD $50 STIHL CHAIN SAW $75..SUNFISH FIBERGLASS SAILBOAT $100….

6. CEILING FAN.. WHITE.. ALL PIECES GLOBE LIGHTS $25 EXMORE 442-4496

7. LIVING ROOM CHAIR AND SOFA FREE… IN GOOD SHAPE… PICK UP TODAY OR TUESDAY…CABINETS INCLUDED…757-999 3361

8. UNUSED WILLIAM MAX VINTAGE SADDLE BAGS.. RETAIL $200 ASKING $100 ALSO A SET OF SERIES 5 HARLEY DAVIDSON MODELS.. NEW IN BOX..$60… 757-665-7487 LV MSG..

9.20,000 BTU MINI HEARTH PROPANE HEATER.ITIS UNVENTED HEATS VERY WELL LIKE NEW ASKING $200.00 757 710 8418

10. I am still looking for swelling toads or spot fish. Close to Cape Charles. 757-350-0507

11. 16 FT DUAL AXLE MESH GATE LANDSCAPE TRAILER..757-710-9815

12. MOPED $200… 4 17 INCH RIMS #$250…. FREE COUCH.. 757-350-1867

13. DRUM EQUPMENT… BASS DRUMS TOMS, KICKS, HI STANDS SYMBOL STANDS SNARE DRUMS .. ALL FOR $500..5 STRING IVENEZ BASS GUITAR WITH PEAVY AMP $150.. 10 INCH TABLE SAW $%0 757-710-1490

14. 2019 ENDURO DIRT BIKE ON AND OFF ROAD DIRT BIKE.. LOW MIS… $2400 245-75-17 TIRES MOUNTED ON JEEP WHEELS..$600 OBO.. MOUNTED AND BALANCED…

COUGAR 1992 .. NEW COMPUTER.. $2700 AC WORKS.. MANY NEW PARTS 894-5713

15. Looking for hardtop to fit 1997-2006 jeep tj wrangler 757 787 7294

