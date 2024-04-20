SWAP SHOP SATURDAY

1. Looking for a 26″ mens single speed bicycle gloss red or blue with chrome or silver handlebar and wheels

Text or call 757 710 6779

2. NICE DOG TO A GOOD HOME… PALLETS $3 ZERO TURN LAWNMOWER 854-8646 AFTER 4:30

3. 98 NISSAN ALTIMA GOOD BODY,, INT GOOD..NEEDS TIMING CHAIN. $700 OBO..757-350-1123

4. LOOKING TO HIRE LAWN CARE WORKER NEAR CHINCOTEAGUE.. PART TIME.. 757-694 -5150

5. CAMPER SHELL FOR SHORT BED PICKUP… 387-2044

6. PRIDE GOGO TRAVELLER MOBILITY SCOOTER WITH 18 VOLT BATTERY AND CHARGER $450 OBO

275 GAL OIL TANK WITH STAND… 475 OBO. 2 702/4″ BY 59″ DOUBLE HUNG NEW CONSTRUCTION WINDOWS BY PELLA.. $250 OBO 757-678-7483 LEAVE MESSAGE.

7. 55 GALLON DRUMS PLASTIC AND STEEL pLASTIC $15…STEEL $20 WILL CUT FOR BURN BARRELS FRO $30…757-505-6863

8. ANDROID CELLULAR TABLET WITH KEYBOARD MOUSE ETC.. NEW NEVER USED IT..757-710-2231

9. 4 reel an rod combos & 2 reels alone they are 9/0s, 6/0s, an 114s all offshore ready 450$ for all or 100$ a piece for rods an reels an 50$ a piece for the 2 reels alone.

3 bag Husqvarna grass catching system brand new in the box never opened for a zero turn Husqvarna mower. 200$

Text is best leave a message if you call 7577104703

10. Brown eggs for sale

30 eggs $10

12 eggs $4

Stainless steel wheel simulators 8 lug front and back wheels $100

Aluminum diamond plate tool box for a full size truck $75

Located in new church. Delivery is possible. Cell 757-894-9719

11. LIVING ROOM SUIT CEDAR…OAK WASH STAND AND DRESSER AND OTHER APPLIANCES..

710-3767

12. LF A CAR PORT… 757-331-0586