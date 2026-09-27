SWAP SHOP SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 26, 2026

1.New single bed mattress asking $140. Pedestal sink asking $40. Like new pair of size 6 woman’s XtraTuf boots asking $35. 757-710-4432
2.LF section 8 1-2 bedroom house, trailer, apartment 757-709-1125
3.For sale 2000 Mercury Mountaineer very rusty 757-695-0767
4.Wooden baby crib $25, wooden single bed $25 12 hens and 3 roosters 757-665-6279
5.Battery wheelchair$75, push wheelchair $40, quilt $15 757-709-4752
6.For sale 5.03 Chevy engine 757-694-8555
7.LF small truck or car must be stick shift 937-217-5174 ask for Herb
8.Assortment of cast iron skillets,pots and large cauldron with stand. Prices range.-Vintage Brown gas range. White in color very neat working unit. $200 757-350-5937
9.2022 6 hp. 4 stroke Mercury never in the water $1,500, 2021 8’x20′ enclosed car trailer $7,500 631-774-3739
10.Antique dresser $250 and a deep freezer for $75 757-710-2995
11.Looking for the owner of a mobile home trailer south of the Royal farms at Fishers corner 757-694-8555
12.LF leaver action 30-30 rifle 757-678-3840
13.2009 GMC Arcadia $3,000 obo, 1999 Chevy Blazer needs work $800 410-422-8973
14. 6 plastic 55 gal. barrels $20 ea. 610-246-8391