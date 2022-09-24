- Retired female looking for retired female to share expenses in 2 br. home, must be animal friendly $400.00 month. text please 757-709-1184
- Looking for hardtop for 1997-2006 jeep wrangler 757-787-7294
- 46-inch Troy-Bilt riding mower, in good condition. 21 horsepower and hydrostatic transmission. New battery, oil and filters. Works great. $480 757-695-0294
- Women’s Macys brand In Style denim jacket, size medium, large, new $ 20. Free twin mattress, very good condition, free vintage love seat, needs work. 757-787-7351
- Reduced! Tool Body for a full size truck $50 Double Bed with headboard, frame, box spring & mattress $150 Push mower used 4 times $100 call 757-824-4555
- Dresser $100 757-709-1522
- For sale 2001 International dump truck, Back hoe 757-710-0810
- Whirl Pool dryer $40 757-442-5108
- Set of 4 truck tires LT245/70-17 $200 757-387-7174
- Shepard/hound dog mix for sale , pair of propane tanks $29 757-993-0539
- LF Queen size bed frame 757-710-9616
- 2 sets of drums and drum equipment $500, Ibanez 5 string bass w/ Peavey amp $150, Bass cabinet $100 757-710-1490
- 2014 tow dolly w/acc. $800 757-709-0062
- Kerosene heater $50, basketball cards 757-666-8477
- 2019 Quay Enduro m/c $2,500, Set of wheels/tires for a 2021 Jeep $600, 1992 Mercury Cougar $2,500 757-894-5713
- LF gas powered golf cart 302-381-7250
- LTB salt treated poles 10′ long for dock 607-437-4782
- 55 gal. drums metal and plastic, 300 gal. totes, 2 camper shells 8′ and 6′ 757-505-6863
- 5 pc. living room set, desk/chair, dresser for sale 757-824-5389
