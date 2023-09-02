SWAP SHOP SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 2, 2023

1.LF aluminum toolbox for a full size truck 757-695-0402
2.Clean moving boxes, various sizes. Free pick-up in Schooner Bay. Call for address. 424-645-2150
3.LF someone to fix a weed eater 443-462-7166
4.LF for someone to repair cranks on mobile home windows, 4’x8′ utility trailer $600, ice maker $100 757-787-7542
5.24 volt battery $125 757-442-5728
6.LF a free small dog 757-442-2849
7.For sale restored furniture 757-894-1139
8.2022 side by side ATV w/dump body $8,500 607-437-4782
9.Portable air compressor $80, 8 LED flood lights $50 757-894-6741
10.Currio closet $75, butcher block $350 631-774-3739
11.For sale 1999 Ford F-150 pick up after Labor Day 410-422-8973
12.LF a dog cage 8′ to 10′ 757-331-0586
13.For sale rolls of plastic fencing, fence posts $4 ea., flower pots 757-694-5150