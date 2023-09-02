SWAP SHOP SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 2, 2023

September 2, 2023
 |
SwapShop
Swap Shop Logo

1.LF aluminum toolbox for a full size truck 757-695-0402

2.Clean moving boxes, various sizes. Free pick-up in Schooner Bay. Call for address. 424-645-2150

3.LF someone to fix a weed eater 443-462-7166

4.LF for someone to repair cranks on mobile home windows, 4’x8′ utility trailer $600, ice maker $100 757-787-7542

Eastern Shore Custom Carts

5.24 volt battery $125  757-442-5728

6.LF a free small dog 757-442-2849

7.For sale restored furniture 757-894-1139

8.2022 side by side ATV w/dump body $8,500 607-437-4782

9.Portable air  compressor $80, 8 LED flood lights $50 757-894-6741

10.Currio closet $75, butcher block $350  631-774-3739

11.For sale 1999 Ford F-150 pick up after Labor Day 410-422-8973

12.LF a dog cage 8′ to 10′ 757-331-0586

13.For sale rolls of plastic fencing, fence posts $4 ea., flower pots 757-694-5150

 

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

September 2, 2023, 10:03 am
Sunny
NNE
Sunny
72°F
2 mph
real feel: 78°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 68%
wind speed: 2 mph NNE
wind gusts: 4 mph
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:33 am
sunset: 7:31 pm
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

Visit our sponsors

Atlantic Animal Hospital

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru