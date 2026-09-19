SWAP SHOP SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 19, 2026

September 19, 2026
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SwapShop
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1.Pedestal sink like new $40, Gray in color countertop 38 inches 25 inches wide $30, 1 pair of women’s size 6 XtraTuf boots like new &40. Or Best Offer on the about items Call 757-710-4432

2.4 PC. bedroom set $500,61″Bobcat 0 turn mower $7,500, LF scrap metal and junk appliances 757-678-2566

3.For sale 2 wheel chairs  757-709-4752

4.2009 GMC Arcadia $3,500 410-422-8973

5.2022 6 hp, 4 stroke Mercury outboard motor $1,500, 8’x20′ enclosed car trailer $7,500 631-774-3739

6.Lf small pick up with stick shift 931-217-5174 ask for Herb

7.Pair of Ann Kline purses $50, Jazzy electric wheel chair $1,500 firm, 6 pc. set of end tables and lamps $50 757-710-1490

8.LF telephone poles 4′-5′ in length 757-709-0864

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

9.2 Good Year tires 235/45/R18 $50 757-678-7380

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Local Weather

September 19, 2026, 9:58 am
Few clouds
ENE
Few clouds
73°F
9 mph
Apparent: 74°F
Pressure: 1019 mb
Humidity: 78%
Winds: 9 mph ENE
Windgusts: 22 mph
UV-Index: 2.06
Sunrise: 6:48 am
Sunset: 7:05 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

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