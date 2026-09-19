SWAP SHOP SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 19, 2026

September 19, 2026
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1.Pedestal sink like new $40, Gray in color countertop 38 inches 25 inches wide $30, 1 pair of women’s size 6 XtraTuf boots like new &40. Or Best Offer on the about items Call 757-710-4432
2.4 PC. bedroom set $500,61″Bobcat 0 turn mower $7,500, LF scrap metal and junk appliances 757-678-2566
3.For sale 2 wheel chairs 757-709-4752
4.2009 GMC Arcadia $3,500 410-422-8973
5.2022 6 hp, 4 stroke Mercury outboard motor $1,500, 8’x20′ enclosed car trailer $7,500 631-774-3739
6.Lf small pick up with stick shift 931-217-5174 ask for Herb
7.Pair of Ann Kline purses $50, Jazzy electric wheel chair $1,500 firm, 6 pc. set of end tables and lamps $50 757-710-1490
8.LF telephone poles 4′-5′ in length 757-709-0864
9.2 Good Year tires 235/45/R18 $50 757-678-7380