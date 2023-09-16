SWAP SHOP SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 16, 2023

September 16, 2023
1.3 phones for sale 1 folk guitar with case $100 call 757-709-0923

2.LF a pole chain saw 757-999-0083

3.14′ boat, motor, and trailer 40 hp.  Johnson $3,200.00  757-787-3070

4.LF a Omnicord musical instrument 757-442-7023

The Charlotte Hotel Onancock

5.Peacocks for sale 757-824-0046

6.LF a yard aerator 757-678-2566

7. For sale assorted coffee tables 757-993-0718

8.Heavy duty 3 axle trailer w/pintle hitch $3,200 call aft. 2 pm 757-710-5238

9.Stevens dbl. barrel shot gun w/case $275, Quay on/off road motor cycle $1,600, 1992 Cougar $2,500 757-894-5713

10.Folding bed $50, Hospital bed w/mattress $400, 2 dressers $45 ea. 410-251-9040

11.One Electric Leaf Blower (works well) $15.00; Wine and Beer bottles and 5 gallon Carboys for home brewers $40.00; Two 5 light Floor Lamps with bulbs $20.00 each. 757-387-7530

12. Table cart for moving banquet tables free 757-709-2874

13.Antique brass bed frame $75  757-710-3561

14.LF a room to rent 757-709-4685

15.LF 2 bedroom house/trailer in Maryland 410-422-8973

16.Free firewood  757-607-6797

