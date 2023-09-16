SWAP SHOP SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 16, 2023

1.3 phones for sale 1 folk guitar with case $100 call 757-709-0923
2.LF a pole chain saw 757-999-0083
3.14′ boat, motor, and trailer 40 hp. Johnson $3,200.00 757-787-3070
4.LF a Omnicord musical instrument 757-442-7023
5.Peacocks for sale 757-824-0046
6.LF a yard aerator 757-678-2566
7. For sale assorted coffee tables 757-993-0718
8.Heavy duty 3 axle trailer w/pintle hitch $3,200 call aft. 2 pm 757-710-5238
9.Stevens dbl. barrel shot gun w/case $275, Quay on/off road motor cycle $1,600, 1992 Cougar $2,500 757-894-5713
10.Folding bed $50, Hospital bed w/mattress $400, 2 dressers $45 ea. 410-251-9040
11.One Electric Leaf Blower (works well) $15.00; Wine and Beer bottles and 5 gallon Carboys for home brewers $40.00; Two 5 light Floor Lamps with bulbs $20.00 each. 757-387-7530
12. Table cart for moving banquet tables free 757-709-2874
13.Antique brass bed frame $75 757-710-3561
14.LF a room to rent 757-709-4685
15.LF 2 bedroom house/trailer in Maryland 410-422-8973
16.Free firewood 757-607-6797