- Looking for any fishing boats that are catching swelling toads. Some people call them pufferfish. Near Cape Charles. If so I would like to buy some. 757-350-0507
- Beautiful kittens need a new home, almost 3 months old, weened and use cat box, very cute, raised in our home. 757-787-7351
- Looking for an excellent condition small to medium sized recliner for sale . Call or text 757-710-6779
- For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van or car. 10ft. wheelchair ramp for sale. call for price (757)789-5287
- Deer hunting equipment – climbing stand, 2 pop-up blinds asking 150.00 for all 757-710-6580
- 2021,LS TRACTOR MT 1-25oader & backhoe, has seven hours on it.$16,800.00 firm, cash only. have two new 18”flex duct, one 25ft.long,one 22ft long.$125.00 for both. 757-665-4102
- 46-inch Craftsman LT2000 lawn tractor in good condition. Located in Pungoteague. $440 757-695-0294
- Looking for someone to put p[astic on my small porch no high climbing I cant do it my self call 757-665-4862
- 18′ locker for sale $30 757-505-6456
- Women’s dress shoes for sale size 11, men’s jeans $2 pair 410-913-7413
- 17′ boat, 88 hp. Johnson motor and load rite trailer $4,000 443-614-7379
- Taking applications for 2 bedroom mobile home 757-327-1055
- Acre of land for sale $29,000, 773 diesel Bobcat $10,500, LF someone to cut grass 757-710-5238
- LF room to rent Parksley to Melfa 757-709-4685
- 2 camper shells for sale $100 ea., 500 gal. fuel tank make offer, LF small engines 757050506863
- LF set of hub caps for a 1998 Ford Taurus, LF a cheap vehicle 410-422-8973
- Excavator bucket for sale , Snap on tire machine 757-824-0046
- LF a dryer 757-710-6852
- 2019 Enduro on/off road m/c $2,400, 2 camper shells, 5 wheels/tires from a 2012 Jeep $600 757-894-5713
- Guinea birds for sale 757-817-4722
- Car seat base $40, Grayco jogging stroller $50, Boppy pillow $15 757-709-2350
- Dinnerware setting for 8 $200, Doll collection, butcher block table $400 631-774-3739
- 4 truck tires used $100 King size bed set $200 607-437-4782
