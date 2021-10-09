  1. Looking to buy homemade canned sweet pickles dark green and crispy  410-430-7128
  2. Electric hospital bed $150 wheelchair $50 Walker $50 call or text 894-2043
  3. Free pump organ you come and get it  710-4477
  4. Savage .270 deer rifle $300, burning barrels $25  709-4362
  5. Elec. 40 gal. water heater $150, hog pots $100, free camper trailer  710-5238
  6. 2019 Gravely 60″ riding mower $5,500, 2007 Honda VTX m/c $3,500  894-5713
  7. Childs bed movie Cars theme, looking to do yard work 787-7969
  8. LTB guns, looking for workers for his business 609-658-3777
  9. 1998 Chevy 4.3  v-6 motor $475  757-742-2983
  10. 300 VHS tapes $100, boat lift $400  607-437-4782
  11. 3 br house for rent needs work, will trade rent for work  757-854-1834
  12. LF pick up  410-422-8973
  13. LF room to rent Parksley to Onancock   709-4685