- Looking to buy homemade canned sweet pickles dark green and crispy 410-430-7128
- Electric hospital bed $150 wheelchair $50 Walker $50 call or text 894-2043
- Free pump organ you come and get it 710-4477
- Savage .270 deer rifle $300, burning barrels $25 709-4362
- Elec. 40 gal. water heater $150, hog pots $100, free camper trailer 710-5238
- 2019 Gravely 60″ riding mower $5,500, 2007 Honda VTX m/c $3,500 894-5713
- Childs bed movie Cars theme, looking to do yard work 787-7969
- LTB guns, looking for workers for his business 609-658-3777
- 1998 Chevy 4.3 v-6 motor $475 757-742-2983
- 300 VHS tapes $100, boat lift $400 607-437-4782
- 3 br house for rent needs work, will trade rent for work 757-854-1834
- LF pick up 410-422-8973
- LF room to rent Parksley to Onancock 709-4685
