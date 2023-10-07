SWAP SHOP SATURDAY OCTOBER 7, 2023

1.Looking for a 1960s to 1970s very good condition men’s 26″ single speed bicycle. Would also consider reproduction style bike of that era. Text or call 757-710-6779

2.Large amount of Halloween decorations for inside or outside. We have too much for someone else to enjoy. Best offer. 757-710-5150

3.f/s. 1. 25 gallon square fish tank in good condition don’t use it clean and ready to go $100.00 obo can send pics, outside 6 piece table and chairs $100,00 obo , 6 burner grill with cover 2yrs old in excellent condition$150 obo can send pics of everything 609-780-4960

4.LF aluminum tool box for full size truck 757-695-0402

5.1998 Ford Ranger p/u 4×4 $1,500, Yamaha acoustic guitar $400, Corg piano $400 757-738-8027

6.Quay on/off road motorcycle $1,500, 4 kerosene heaters $125 for all, Coleman generator $200 757-894-5713

7.2022 ATV 4×4 dump bed side by side $8,000 607-437-4782

8.2007 Suzuki outboard motor w/cracked block $1,000 obo 732-567-6598

9.LF 4L60 transmission for a 1996 GMC p/u 757-709-2578

10.3 3/4 hp. mower engine $50, Savage bolt action .22 magnum rifle w/scope $375 757-894-4949

11.LF 2 bedroom trailer to rent in Maryland 410-422-8973

12. Manufactured home furnace new w/air condition box $1,200 757-990-2269

13.LF guitar amp 757-442-7889

14.Looking for handyman to do miscellaneous work around 3 properties in Accomack County.

If interested text 203-231-4632