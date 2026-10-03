SWAP SHOP SATURDAY OCTOBER 3, 2026

1. Craftsman 4″ Jaw Vise w/Swivel Base and Pipe Jaws in very good condition. $100. Rigid 4000R 4.5″ Utility Vise Made in USA w/Swivel Base and Pipe Jaw in good condition. $100. Vintage Craftsman 391-5197 4.5″ Vise w/Swivel Base in great condition. Nice heavy vise. $210
Can send pics upon request. 410-430-0476
2.Kawaksi mule 650 cc. 4×4 camo in color $3,500obo, 6′ bush hog $900, 78″ Bobcat bucket $450 443-235-1416
3.FREE 2-75 gal, barrels 757-999-1235
4.For sale 2 bedroom suits, microwave 443-667-2363
5.13KW Generac generator w/disconnect box FREE 757-710-3207
6.Genair 4 burner grill $100 757-894-8118
7.2 commemorative wall plates of St. Georges church and Central High School FREE 757-692-2684
8.Tropical house plants $5 ea. 757-710-9576
9.10″ Craftsman radial arm saw $150 410-726-1983