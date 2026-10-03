SWAP SHOP SATURDAY OCTOBER 3, 2026

October 3, 2026
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SwapShop
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1. Craftsman 4″ Jaw Vise w/Swivel Base and Pipe Jaws in very good condition. $100. Rigid 4000R 4.5″ Utility Vise Made in USA w/Swivel Base and Pipe Jaw in good condition. $100. Vintage Craftsman 391-5197 4.5″ Vise w/Swivel Base in great condition. Nice heavy vise. $210
Can send pics upon request. 410-430-0476

2.Kawaksi mule 650 cc. 4×4 camo in color $3,500obo, 6′ bush hog $900, 78″ Bobcat bucket $450 443-235-1416

3.FREE 2-75 gal, barrels 757-999-1235

4.For sale 2 bedroom suits, microwave 443-667-2363

5.13KW Generac generator w/disconnect box FREE 757-710-3207

6.Genair 4 burner grill $100 757-894-8118

7.2  commemorative wall plates of St. Georges church and Central High School FREE 757-692-2684

8.Tropical house plants $5 ea. 757-710-9576

Atlantic Animal Hospital

9.10″ Craftsman radial arm saw $150 410-726-1983

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Local Weather

October 3, 2026, 9:58 am
Overcast clouds
NNE
Overcast clouds
64°F
7 mph
Apparent: 64°F
Pressure: 1021 mb
Humidity: 77%
Winds: 7 mph NNE
Windgusts: 25 mph
UV-Index: 0.48
Sunrise: 6:59 am
Sunset: 6:43 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

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