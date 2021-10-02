- Heavy duty washing machine wanted, in good condition, heavy duty outdoor furniture wanted, in good condition 757-710-5426
- Open house at 18342 Wilson Ave Parksley 10 to 3 house for sale 757-387-7401
- Wood-burning stove, brand Regal, quite old, 21” deep, 34” high, 30” wide. 757-787-7351
- 8N Ford tractor 710-0810
- LG Electric water heater $150, 220 volt window A/C $250, LF Rotwiler puppy 710-5238
- Steamer trunk $30 710-3813
- 2003 Dodge utility van $1,000, Toro mower $200 710-1489
- Guinea birds for sale 757-817-4722
- 2 salt treated wood clothes line poles $20 757-854-8083
- Pitbull puppy $250 757-505-6456
- 2016 Keystone 30′ camping trailer $18,500 757-710-4432
- LF pick up, LF transmission for 2006 Ford Tarus , LF trailer /house 410-422-8973
- LF half day of fishing out of Chincoteague 571-351-0234
