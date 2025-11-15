SWAP SHOP SATURDAY NOVEMBER15, 2025

1.FS 8mth old chihuahua has shots, and free dog house. Asking $50, 410-430-6971

2.New patio heater 86’ tall $150. obo New golf cart cover for 4 seater $100. Wii game system with fit board and 4 games $100. obo Call 757-331-1911

3.Looking for 42 in. Troy Built Pony lawnmower, only the deck need to be good. 757-710-1153

4.2 pair of 2019 Honda CRV head lights best offer 757-919-0001

5.LTB kitchen stove electric or gas 757-533-2270

6.8′ pre-lighted Christmas tree $20, outdoor Nativity scene $15, Disney doughboy set 757-442-7816

7.2002 Suzuki M/C $2,000 firm, Fridge and chest freezer $325, 1999 Sedona pick up $3,500 757-894-5713

8.Log splitter $150, 2 electric ranges $50 each 757-710-3157

9.New loft bed $75, LTB milk crates 717-372-5038

10.2003 Buick La Saber w/22″ wheels $900, Craftsman miter saw $50 757-710-1927

11.For sale turnip greens, kale, sweet potatoes 757-350-1972

12.Looking for 2 bedroom trailer or house to rent 410-422-8973

13.Pecans 2lb $5, 5lb $8, gooseneck rocker $20 757-665-6279

14.Large dog training crate $25 443-783-2020

15.For sale Miro model 22 meat band saw no motor 757-442-5500

16.Bench dinette set $150 757-709-3634

