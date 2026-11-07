SWAP SHOP SATURDAY NOVEMBER 7, 2026

1.Golf stream golf bag in good condition with 8 assorted golf clubs $10Western style black Mexican leather gun belt with holster not sure what caliper fits the holster – belt should fit 33 to 36 inch waist $15 757 710 6779

2.LF cheap tranportation 410-422-8973

3.Gull size pull out couch, end table, coffee table and other items $200 obo 607-437-4782

4.Burn barrels $10 ea. 443-783-2020

5.2 100′ ropes $100 ea., CS3000 Echo chainsaw w/extra parts $150, 2 dining room chairs $25 ea. 757-894-8118

6.Mercury 6 hp. outboard motor new $1,400, 8’x20′ enclosed trailer $7,250 631-774-3739

7.Vegatables for sale 757-694-5786

8.Free hospital bed w/mattress, free wheelchair, 2 Xwide bedside commodes 757-678-2912

9.12 hens, one rooster $10 ea. or all for $100,wooden baby crib $25, 2 antique hand carts $25 ea. 757-665-6279

10.55 gal. burn barrels $30 757-894-0823

11.LF someone to repair a pellet stove 757-757-331-0242